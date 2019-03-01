Police appeal as Rainworth park set ablaze

Police in Sherwood have appealed to residents to call them if they witness any incidents on the park.

The children's park near Woodlark Close was set on fire deliberately by young people, according to the force.

Police were called to the incidnet at 8.25pm on February 26.

A Notts police spokesman said: "On this occasion there has been no damage, however please respect the park.

"It is there for the benefit of the younger local residents.

"We would ask local residents to report any suspicious activity on the park in the future on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."