Police appeal after Mansfield pensioner dies in crash between car and lorry

A Mansfield pensioner has died in hospital after his car collided with a lorry- and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash, between a Toyota Hilux and a white Scania flat lorry, on A71 Holdingham in Lincolnshire on Wednesday (March 27) at around 2.12pm.

The man was killed after a crash on A17 Holdingham.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a man in his seventies, from Mansfield, was taken to Lincoln County Hospital and but died the next day.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of this crash and are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the green Toyota Hilux driving westbound along the A17 towards Holdingham roundabout in the direction of Newark to get in touch.

You can contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (please remember to put the reference Inc 223 of 27 of March in the subject box).

You can also ring 101, asking for Lincolnshire Police and quoting reference 223 of 27/3.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

