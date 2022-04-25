Police appeal after boy, 13, goes missing in Mansfield Woodhouse

Police said officers ‘are concerned for his safety’ after Riley Stevens was reported missing from the Mansfield Woodhouse area today, Monday, April 25.

Riley is described as about 5ft, of slim build, with mousey-blond hair and a nose piercing.

Nottinghamshire Police said he was last seen wearing black trousers, black trainers and a khaki zip-up hoodie and carrying a grey backpack.

Riley has been reported missing.

A police spokesman said tonight: “If you have seen Riley or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 426 of April 25, 2022.