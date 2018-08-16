Plenty of family fun at Oak Tree summer spectacular

Families came out in force to support the Oak Tree summer spectacular community event.

A partnership project planned by Oak Tree Neighbourhood Management (NMT), Oak Tree Primary School, the Children’s Centre and Nottinghamshire County Counci’s community officer, the event attracted around 200 people.

Activities included bouncy castles, face painting and glitter tattoos, hook a duck and stalls run by the likes of Nottinghamshire Fire Service, Mansfield Council’s waste team, E.ON, Cherubs Childcare, Oak Tree Primary School and West Nottinghamshire College.

There were also animals from White Post Farm and sports activities from Serco.

John Smart, chairman of the NMT, said “This was a great day to be part of.

“The fact that everyone had a good time made all the hard work well worth it.

We couldn’t do this without the support of staff and volunteers from a range of agencies working across the Oak Tree estate.”