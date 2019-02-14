Pleasley school choir to wow Wembley crowds

Anthony Bek Community Primary School on Rotherham Road has just 250 pupils from the ages of three to 11. And almost 50 of these pupils are in the choir which was started by Mrs Donna-Marie Johnson the headteacher in September 2017. Since then the choir has gone from "strength to strength". Now looking for more adventure, on March, 20, over forty members of the choir, are heading down to London on a trip that has been described as a “chance in a lifetime”. They will sing in Voice in a Million (VIAM) along with over 6,000 other children at Wembley Arena in London.

A small group of parents who have children in the choir have got together to help raise some money to buy meals, treats and a smart fleece and several fundraising events have been organised to take place in the February half-term.

Michelle Swain,one of the fundraising parents, said: "Seeing the community support these children is really wonderful and raising lots of money to help them progress is key."

Anyone wanting to donate a prize for the raffle or even sponsor the choir can contact the school directly on 01623 810355 and speak to Mrs Johnson.

