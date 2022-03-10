Plea to avoid area as four fire crews attend two road crashes in Mansfield

Motorists have been urged to ‘slow down on the approaches’ as firefighters attend two road crashes in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:20 pm
Four appliances are attending two crashes.

Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby said two appliances from Ashfield, alongside appliances from Mansfield and Blidworth stations have been in attendance at two road traffic collisions on Southwell Lane West.

The post said: “Parts of the road remains closed to keep crews safe. Please slow down on the approaches.”

