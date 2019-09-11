Plans to sell vacant lodge on the grounds of Newstead Abbey

Have you ever fancied living on the grounds of Newstead Abbey? Well now could be your chance as the estate’s vacant lodge is set to be put on the market.

People who have visited the Abbey before will recognise the lodge - known as the East Lodge - which is one of the first things you see when you enter the estate.

The lodge has not been used since 2004.

The one-storey lodge was built in 1862, 38 years after the death of Lord Byron who was the estate's most famous owner.

Owned by Nottingham City Council, who also own the historic landmark, the lodge will be sold if plans, submitted to Gedling Borough Council, are approved to turn it into residential use.

But currently the lodge has consent to be used for residential and office purposes.

The side entrance to the lodge.

A spokesman for the City Council said: “The works are required to allow Nottingham City Council to sell on East Lodge for general residential use and place the lodge on open market for sale.”

Previous Planning consent was awarded for the change of use to residential in December 2014.

But as that consent expired the City Council was left to ask for permission again after the lodge was left unsold after being on the market.

The spokesman said: “The property was marketed and generated a lot of interest with presented conditional offers.

The living room.

“East Lodge was subsequently unsold because of issues regarding repairs to the main retaining wall fronting the A60 which formed part of the proposed boundaries.

“This work took several years to conclude and be completed due to budgetary pressures within the Leisure Directorate.

“During that time the planning consents mentioned above expired.”

The lodge has two car spaces and the new owner will even be able to use a secondary access road serving Newstead Abbey.

The bathroom.

There will also be a 999-year leasehold put on the building.

The estate’s West Lodge was sold in 2011 and has since been “brought up to a good standard internally and externally.”

The estate also has a number of other private properties on the grounds.

Money made on the sale will be invested back into the estate.