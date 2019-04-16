Plans to deter boy racers in Warsop

Police are set to install CCTV cameras in a bid to deter “boy racers” from a Warsop car park.

The latest meeting of Warsop Parish Council heard of a problem caused by nuisance drivers revving around the Carrs car park, near Warsop Church.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said temporary cameras will be installed within the next week.

The meeting also heard that quarterly crime figures were down.

There were seven reported burglaries, including four from dwellings, one from a shed, a garage and a recreation ground, where a youth had been arrested.

There were nine vehicle crimes, including thefts of a van, car and scooter and six thefts, mainly overnight, from unsecured vehicles.

There were 18 instances of criminal damage, 115 of anti-social behaviour, and 78 of domestic violence.

78. All the figures were down apart from burglaries up by two.