Plans to convert Huthwaite house into special needs accommodation

A planning application has been made to convert a dwelling to a residential institution for five people with learning disabilities on Main Street, Huthwaite.

The application is for change of use of dwelling (C3) to form residential institution (C2) with alteration to porch, conversion and extension of garage to residential (C2) accommodation and erection of bungalow for residential accommodation.

The proposal seeks to provide a “much needed” specialist adult residential care facility within a large property offering the ability of ancillary enhancements by conversion of a detached garage into residential dwelling and the replacement of accommodation in the rear garden to provide further dwelling space.

Planning permission is being sought to firstly convert the existing garage into a residential care home dwelling for one individual to reside in via supported living.

The second element is the replacement of the former building within the rear garden, which would be demolished and a new small scale (66sq m) bungalow be constructed for one individual to reside in via supported living provided by the specialist care provider.

The main house will provide enhanced CQC facilities for three full time residents.

CPI Holdings, the property arm formed as CIMA Care Consortium, state; “We now look to invest, to expand and deliver another care home which is accessible for staff, visitors and reasonable prominent yet suitably serene to allow residents to feel at home and gain confidence in their household.

The location at Huthwaite, provides these key requirements and is further aided by its close proximity to the community facilities available, links to the local town centre, the health and fitness centre, adult education college and providing a synergy of uses for staff and visitors to the home whilst being close to our first residential care home.

“Our new concept of care home design for those with learning disabilities, is where the resident is encouraged to live as part of a small family, and where carers are encouraged to stay with them so that they too become part of this community.

Small household groups, specialising in learning disability care are ideal as larger numbers can be unsettling for such residents, and it also provides the most effective staff to resident ratio.

the applicant adds that the new “much needed” facility would be beneficial to the overall community whilst being non-detrimental to the immediate neighbours or surrounding area, which could be operating as soon as January 2019.