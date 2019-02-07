Plans to build almost 240 new homes in Bolsover have been lodged.

The proposals by Strata Homes and Permisson Homes are for 238 properties on Marlpit Lane, as part of a bigger development of 950 homes at the site, to be completed by 2033.

The development will have 25, two bed homes, 89, three bed properties and 124, four bed homes.

The plans state: “The combined proposals comprises 238 residential detached, semi and terraced dwellings. The units are two, 2.5 and three storeys high.

“The dwellings have been designed to integrate with the character of the existing dwellings within Bolsover.

“The new development should be flexible enough to respond to future changes in use, lifestyle and demography

“The landscape proposals for the site respond to the local and wider opportunities and constraints of the area.”

According to the plans, the development will:

• Create an ‘integrated residential community’

• Create pedestrian routes throughout

• Be well connected and easily navigated

• Have a strong landscape and open space structure

• Have range of dwelling sizes, types and tenure

Vehicular access is proposed via a new link road which runs off Marlpit Lane.

Each property will have between one and two parking spaces.

View the plans on the Bolsover District Council website using reference 19/00005/REM for more information.