Plans to build 14 bungalows in Mansfield

A planning application has been made for 14 bungalows to be built at the former bowls club on Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

The application by Munkbridge Homes of Mansfield is for 14 three-bedroomed houses.

Various previous Planning Applications have been made for the site, the latest and

current approval is for 18 two-storey dwelli9ngs and demolition of existing buildings with access off Devon Drive.

A start has been made under this approval, the demolition has been completed, together with some foundations and drainage and inspected for compliance by Mansfield District Council.

The proposal is for 14 Bungalows served mainly off the new access way although five of the properties face onto and have pedestrian access onto Westfield Lane, however vehicular access is from within the site.

Twelve of the proposed bungalows have garaging with an additional parking space, the remaining two properties have driveway parking for two vehicles each.

The application states: “This development should have no detrimental impact on the existing neighbouring properties, more than adequate parking is provided within the site.”