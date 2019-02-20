Plans for new play area in Underwood

A planning application has been made for a children’s play centre and cafe at an industrial unit in Underwood.

The application is for change of use of industrial unit to storage,soft play centre and cafe including alterations to the front elevation at 15 Alfteton Road.

The applicant Katie Cracknell said: “I feel the indoor soft play centre and café will be an asset to the local community.

“It will create jobs, a place for friends and families to meet and more importantly creating special memories together.

“I have received nothing but support for opening this business as currently there is nothing available for children in the surrounding areas such as Selston, Jacksdale, Underwood, Bagthorpe, Brinsley and Annesley.

“I feel the site we are using will be the perfect size for an indoor soft play.

We will be offering plenty of car parking spaces and will also be situated on major bus routes to Nottingham, Derby, Alfreton, Eastwood and all local surrounding areas.”

If planning permission is granted she said the Ginger Giraffe play centre would be opened for summer 2019, creating a minimum of 10 jobs.

The application to Ashfield District Council adds that the current use of the warehouse is manufacturing of kitchen and bedroom furniture, employing 2-3 members of staff.

It adds: “Due to the current nature of work carried out at the premises we produce a lot of wastage in material and need additional storage.

“This causes us to keep materials outside this causes as eyesore to the community, we do our best to keep this is a tidy state, but it isn’t the best to look at.

“Upon changing the business use from manufacturing to a children soft play this will be all removed and cleaned up, allowing for additional parking.

By change of use, machines will be removed and noise will be reduced dramatically.