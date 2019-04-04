Plans for major road improvements in Mansfield area following £20 million funding

Plans are being made for an £20 million upgrade to a major road route in the Mansfield area.

The latest plans for the £20m upgrade of the A614, which aims to unlock the economic potential of north Nottinghamshire, have been discussed today (Thursday April 4) at Nottinghamshire County Council’s Communities and Place Committee.

The Secretary of Transport announced last October that £18m of funding would be allocated to the Council for the scheme following its bid to improve six junctions along the A614 and A6097 between Ollerton and Lowdham.

The scheme aims to support planned housing developments along the route in Bilsthorpe, Ollerton and Blidworth, reduce peak period traffic congestion for the benefit of commuters and local businesses, and improve road safety for all users.

Detailed designs are being worked up on the junction improvements, but current proposals include:

• Enlarging Ollerton roundabout to create a wider island and entry lane approaches to reduce congestion, particularly during the busy peak periods (over 30,000 vehicles use the roundabout each day)

• Adding traffic signals to the Mickledale Lane and Deerlane Lane junctions in Bilsthorpe to improve traffic flows and road safety at these locations

• Widening the A614 approaches at the White Post roundabout

• Creating a roundabout at the A614/A6097 Warren Hill junction to simplify its operation and reduce accidents

• Enlarging the Lowdham roundabout with additional approach lanes on the A612 from Burton Joyce and Southwell.

Councillor John Cottee, Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Communities and Place Committee, said: “The A614 forms the spine of the county so this significant upgrade will support new growth and investment along the route for the benefit of local residents and businesses.

“The design of the scheme is progressing well and we look forward to sharing firm proposals with the public to gain their feedback over the summer months.”

The Council is currently working with key stakeholders at Ollerton and Lowdham roundabouts as these junctions are the most complex and largest in terms of scale of works and land required.

A number of public consultation events are being planned for this summer in advance of the planning application being submitted in December, which will allow local people to make comments and discuss issues with the Council.

The Council will be submitting its outline business case to the Department for Transport in May with the potential to start the improvement on site in April 2021.

The remaining funding for the project will be coming from the Council, section 106 contributions from proposed developments along the route, including a proposed development at Edwinstowe, and Community Infrastructure Levy money.