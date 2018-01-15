Plans for five houses and two flats at Rainworth

kev.rogers@jpress.co.uk

The site adjacent to 188 Southwell Road East is vacant ground situated in a row of two storey buildings predominantly retail use.

A previous application for five flats and three houses was granted approval in January 2017. Access for vehicles is intended to be from Southwell Road East only. A bus shelter would need to be relocated to allow the access road to be 5.8m.

The application by Lister Group of Mansfield states that the site is not thought to be “brown field”, but it is in an established area of shops, other commercial and residential properties. There is also regular and frequent bus services, schools and leisure facilities. Therefore, it is considered that residential development of the site would be in accordance with national planning policy.