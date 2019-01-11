Plans for 58 houses on site in Mansfield

Residents have been invited to comment on a planning application to build 58 houses on a site in Mansfield

The homes are being planned for a former paddock off High Oakham Hill and an application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council’s planning department.

The application is for the construction of 58 dwellings and associated works including the demolition of existing dwelling at 28 High Oakham Hill.

Sitting on the southern edge of the town, the land off High Oakham Hill has no planning history and is currently unused. It was previously used as a paddock to graze horses.

More than 2.25 hectares in size, it backs on to a number of homes.

Although there is no indication as to how many bedrooms each of the homes could have if given the green light, then applicants have said it will be mainly two-storey homes with a few three-storey properties. Almost 20 per cent would be classed as affordable, and vehicular access is planned onto High Oakham Hill from the south-eastern edge of the site.

The applicants Carl Chadwick and Stewart Purcell, were given outline planning approval for 39 dwellings on the site in January 2018.

A letter to residents says comments should be received no later than January 25.