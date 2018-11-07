Plans for 240 new homes at Mansfield Woodhouse

A property developer is proposing to build 240 homes on agricultural land in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Gladman Developments is in the early stages of preparing a planning application for a new residential development of approximately 240 new homes plus public open space and recreational facilities on land off Peafield Lane.

A public consultation leaflet was distributed in late October to approximately 555 households and businesses in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The proposal is for a residential development to include up to 240 new homes of varying sizes, types and tenures including up to 10 per cent affordable housing and the ‘possibility’ of bungalows.

There would be new publicly accessible green space in the form of woodland & hedgerows, open space and footpaths and provision of a sustainable drainage solution to manage surface water run off, such as an attenuation basin.

The developer states on its website: “We believe that a development should provide an opportunity to improve the range and quality of services that are available in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“We would be very interested to hear your views on any additional services or improvements that would be of value to your community.”

Access to the site is proposed off Peafield Lane.

In its consultation document the company adds: “We aim to enhance the environment as part of our proposal.

Green infrastructure, comprising of new publicly accessible greenspace and recreational paths are proposed.

“The land we are proposing to build homes upon is currently agricultural land and is therefore home to very few species of plants or animals.

It is accepted by wildlife experts that suburban gardens, balancing ponds and green spaces on new developments

provide a home to a vastly greater range of wildlife and flora than any farmed field.

Therefore the range of biodiversity will be greatly increased by our proposals.”

Local residents can submit their views on the consultation at www.your-views.co.uk/mansfieldwoodhouse.