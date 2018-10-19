Plans for £18m road improvements will boost local economy

I was delighted to read that, at long last, the government is finally investing £18million to improve the A614 at six junctions between Ollerton to Lowdham.

It is something that I, and my fellow colleagues at district and borough councils, have been asking for for a very long time.

Indeed the late Coun Stella Smedley had been pressing the government for these improvements during her time in office, and she would be pleased that we finally seem to be getting somewhere with investment in this part of the county.

However it does not compensate for the millions that have been taken out of highways investments in Nottinghamshire over the last eight years, and myself and my Labour colleagues will continue to press for more crucial investment in the north of our county.

There are several new housing developments planned in Bilsthorpe, Ollerton and Blidworth, so this investment is crucial to help potential residents access homes and places of work, in addition to providing better access to key tourism sites like Rufford Abbey and Sherwood Forest County Park.

I’m really looking forward to seeing these improvements, which will undoubtedly bring better access and as such, improved economic benefits for local communities in Ollerton and its surrounding areas.

Councillor Mike Pringle

Labour county councillor for Ollerton

