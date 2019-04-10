Plans for 169 dwellings at Mansfield site

An outline planning application has been made to build 169 dwellings on an area of undeveloped land in Mansfield.

The application comprising 1224 houses and 45 apartments on land off Old Newark Road and Redruth Drive , is a re-submission of a withdrawn scheme from 2018.

The dwellings would be a mix of two to three storeys and apartments are proposed at three storeys.

The 5.6ha site comprises an area of undeveloped land located on the northern side of Old Newark Road on the southern fringe of Mansfiel, approximately 3km south-east from the town.

A single vehicular access is proposed at the Old Newark Road/Redruth Drive junction with pedestrian links included.

Outline planning permission was approved by Mansfield District Council for 99 houses and associated public space in 2011.

The applicants state:”The planning history on this site has established that large scale residential development is acceptable in principle subject to the provision of transport linkages and appropriate public open spaces.