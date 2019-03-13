Planning inspector to visit Mansfield’s Berry Hill Park before decision on appeal to build eight new homes there

A Government inspector is set to visit Berry Hill park today following an appeal by a property developer to build eight new detached homes there.

An appeal was lodged to the government’s planning inspectorate by developer Linby Homes, to build on Berry Hill Park.

Berry Hill park protest.

Linby Homes hope to build eight new detached homes on land adjacent to 150 Berry Hill Lane.

The appeal comes after the original application was declined by Mansfield District Council, after a public outcry to save the much-loved park.

The planning department for Mansfield District Council refused the original plans in October 2018.

Previous plans for the site between Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) and Berry Hill Park Care Home were refused in April 2018.

A planning inspector from the inspectorate is set to go on a site visit to the park today ( Wednesday March 13).

A spokesman for the planning Inspectorate said: “The case is being examined by written representations. The inspector will take all the evidence and put together a decision that will be published to all the main parties.

“This would be expected towards the end of April.”

The gates to Berry Hill Park have remained open to the public since November as Mansfield District Council fulfils its pledge to keep the park accessible for visitors.

While the council is considering future options for the park including corporate trusteeship, essential maintenance, such as litter picking, grass cutting, leaf clearing and repairs, is being carried out by the authority.

The decision to maintain the park was taken at the end of last year when the park came under threat of closure.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop said: “Berry Hill Park is a much-loved community asset and we were keen for it remain open so that people of all ages can enjoy the green space,”

“The council stepped in to deliver an interim service level agreement.

“We’re now looking at future options and a more formal, long-term approach.”

The park remains open so that visitors may access to parkland, children’s play area and popular café.

