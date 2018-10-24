`

Planning applications made to Ashfield District Council

Mr Barker, of Dronfield, was found dead on his boat in North Wales.
Mr Barker, of Dronfield, was found dead on his boat in North Wales.

An application has been made to remove temporary permission for a cafe/bistro, extend opening hours and extend outside seating hours at Palms Bistro on Victoria Road Kirkby.

An application has been made to demolish the existing building and construct a dwelling at 157B Beck Lane, Sutton.

An application has been made to construct a dwelling to replace an existing mobile home at the rear of Yew Tree Farm, Main Road, Jacksdale.

A planning application has been made to build a dwelling on land at Thistle Hill Farm on Main Road Kirkby.