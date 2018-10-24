Planning applications made to Ashfield District Council

An application has been made to remove temporary permission for a cafe/bistro, extend opening hours and extend outside seating hours at Palms Bistro on Victoria Road Kirkby.

An application has been made to demolish the existing building and construct a dwelling at 157B Beck Lane, Sutton.

An application has been made to construct a dwelling to replace an existing mobile home at the rear of Yew Tree Farm, Main Road, Jacksdale.

A planning application has been made to build a dwelling on land at Thistle Hill Farm on Main Road Kirkby.