Planning applications for 460 new homes in Mansfield area are submitted

Two planning applications have now been submitted for 460 new homes in the Mansfield area.

The plans for 240 homes on agricultural land in Mansfield Woodhouse and a 220 house development on the outskirts of Mansfield have been made to Mansfield District Council.

Gladman Developments has submitted a planning application for a new residential development of approximately 240 new homes plus public open space and recreational facilities on land off Peafield Lane.

A proposed 210-house development on Water Lane has been submitted by Persimmon Homes. It is on former farmland to the east of the A617 and Penniment Lodge Farm.

The Peafield Lane proposal is for a residential development to include up to 240 new homes of varying sizes, types and tenures including up to 10 per cent affordable housing and the ‘possibility’ of bungalows.

There would be new publicly accessible green space in the form of woodland and hedgerows, open space and footpaths and provision of a sustainable drainage solution.

A group of residents have a strong objection to the proposals. Mansfield Woodhouse resident Tim Betts said the land was not included in the emerging Local Plan prepared by MDC and the development would have a significant impact on local infrastructure and add to road congestion along the already heavily congested A60.

The proposed site might bring another 500 cars on the A60, which is already being monitored for levels of air pollution.

He added: “I understand Debdale Lane exceeds safe levels according to MDC’s own assessment in 2017.

“No doubt this development would add to traffic along this route too.

“The proposals will adversely effect local roads, schools, access to health care and further reduce land for endangered wild farmland species such as the skylark and lapwing which inhabit the area and nest exclusively on open land such as this.”

The Penniment Farm application includes a total of 220 dwellings with 11 different house types comprising 48 two-bedroom dwellings, 115 three bedroomed, 57 four bedroomed. Alongside is public open space and children’s play space.

A planning application has also ben made for an associated spine road . The proposed carriageway is 6m wide with a 2m wide footway either side . Road stubs providing access would have 5.5m wide carriageway.

The site forms part of a larger site which has outline planning permission for residential and employment uses.