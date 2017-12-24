Places still going at Mansfield dinner for elderly residents spending Christmas alone

If you are or know an elderly person spending Christmas alone, there are still spaces at a free Christmas dinner in Mansfield.

Kind-hearted Elaine Hallam is holding a free dinner for elderly people at 5th Sea Scouts HQ, Devon Drive, Mansfield.

The dinner will tae place from 1pm and will include a traditional meal with all the trimmings, entertainment, carols and gifts. The finishing time is 5pm.

For those who don’t have transport, a driver can be provided as the scouts have donated use of their minibus.

Elaine said: “This is all free, so please leave your wallets and purses at home.”

Call 07977414799 if you would like to attend.