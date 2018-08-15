Pizza treat for nursery children at camp day

Making their own pizza for dinner was the highlight of a camp day held for young children who go to the Cherubs day nurseries at South Normanton and Longdale in Ravenshead.

The youngsters rolled out their own dough, spread the tomato puree and added toppings of their own choice before tucking into the delicious pizza. They also made marshmallow biscuits to toast on the camp fire.

Some of the pizzas made by the children.

The camp day, which was held in the garden of the day nursery at South Normanton, was organised by Rachael Hornby, who promotes the importance of the outdoors for Cherubs children.

Tents were set up in the garden and all kinds of activities and competitions were held for the 18 children.

Youngsters enjoy trying out the tents at the camp day.