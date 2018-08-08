Pictures of firefighters tackling a large fire on a Mansfield heathland

Take a look as firefighters are captured tackling a fire on Oak Tree Heath, Mansfield, today.

Mansfield residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed after a large fire at a nature reserve.

Fire on a Mansfield nature reserve was spreading towards homes

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Warsop, Arnold and Hucknall have been in attendance at the fire at Oak Tree Heath nature reserve in Mansfield since just after 11am.

