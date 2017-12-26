PICTURES: Mansfield shoppers out in force to grab Boxing Day bargain

Bargain hunters are out in force again for the Boxing Day sales again this year.

Shoppers flocked to Mansfield’s Four Seasons shopping centre, in the hope of snapping up a deal.

Sales at Four Seasons on Boxing Day

The centre saw web traffic spike and social media enquiries increase ahead of the Boxing Day bonanza – as shoppers prepared themselves to make the most of must-not-miss deals in favourites including Debenhams, Beales and Topshop.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “Last year we had our busiest Boxing Day yet, with more than 30,000 shoppers visiting the centre and we’re eagerly anticipating to see if we have beaten this figure this year.

“ It was great so many people from across Mansfield shook off the Christmas slumber and grabbed some brilliant bargains throughout the stores.”

Despite the popularity of the Black Friday, in November, Rebekah said she was pleased to see shoppers out and about .

She said: “Boxing Day sales are a well-established period in the British retail calendar and it was great to see that being the case again this year.

“A number of stores from across the centre will have offers right up until the new year and I’m looking forward to welcoming even more smiling faces as they make the most of the great deals available.”