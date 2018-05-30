PICTURES: Mansfield and Ashfield celebrate the late May bank holiday

Brass bands played, cheerleaders cheered and a new queen was crowned during this year’s late May bank holiday.

At the tallest maypole in Britain, in Wellow, a new May Queen was crowned during the celebrations.

The event at the Maypole Green on Eakring Road welcomed new queen Isabel Leatt, aged 13, from Wellow, and her six maids of honour and saw maypole dancing by children entertaining the crowds.

Janet Carr, from the Wellow Maypole Committee which organises the event, said: “It was brilliant. We were blessed with the weather and several people commented on the lovely atmosphere.

“The children did a splendid job, especially because it was so hot by the time they were dancing.”

Isabel also handed retiring queen Imogen Cove, 14, from Ollerton a crown of forget-me-nots asking her “not to forget the village that once crowned her Queen” as part of a tradition.

During the day there was also sheepdog displays, live music and Scottish country dancing.

On Sunday, May 27 there was a free brass band concert at Carr Bank Park in Mansfield.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band entertained people picnicking in the park for two hours at the Mansfield District Council-organised event.

The next free concert on is on Sunday, June 24, at the same park, when. Kirkby Brass Band will be playing.

Girls aged five to 15 from Mansfield based All Saints Allstars Cheerleaders kicked off the weekend’s events by hosting a family fun day to raise money for them to travel to competitions and buy costumes.

Held at the William IV pub on Sutton Road, Mansfield, the girls also gave a performance. There was also live music, a barbecue, fairground rides, face painting and a cake sale.