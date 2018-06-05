PICTURES: Four Seasons’ Shoppers treated to free makeovers

Shoppers were able to soak up free makeovers, fashion workshops, mocktails and all of this seasons’ top styles and trends.

At the Fashion Showcase event, at Mansfield’s Four Seasons’ Shopping Centre, a professional stylist offered advice on how to achieve catwalk looks on a high-street budget.

Shoppers were able to enjoy free makeovers thanks to five hair and make-up students from Mansfield’s Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “We were able to bring to life many different summer looks as well as inspire our customers to try alternative trends.”

Jessica Robles, aged five, from Forest Town, is pictured after a manicure at the event.