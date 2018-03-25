PICTURES: Fire engulfs town shop

Firefighters battled a large blaze in the basement of an Alfreton shop today.

Crews were called to the fire at Alfreton Angling Centre on Park Street shortly after 4.40am.

Firefighters from Alfreton, Ripley, Crich, Clay Cross and an appliance from Nottinghamshire attended.

The blaze is now out and crews have left the scene.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Lisa Ward is manager of the Miners Arms pub opposite the angling shop.

Picture submitted by Lisa Ward, manager of the Miners Arms pub opposite the angling shop.

She said: "I was woken at around 3am to the security alarm going off.

"It wasn't until the owner arrived that we soon realised there was a fire.

"It took hours to put out.

"The bloke in the flat above got out."

Picture submitted by Lisa Ward, manager of the Miners Arms pub opposite the angling shop.

Park Street was closed for several hours during the incident but has now reopened.

Some properties were without electricity due to electrics being isolated in the area.