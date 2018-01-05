PICTURES: Fancy living in a historic clock tower? Here's your chance...

You could get your hands on a slice of Mansfield's history - for just under £300,000.

The clock tower at Berry Hill Hall, on Berry Hill Lane, one of the towns oldest buildings, is up for sale.

The amazing spiral staircase leading to the tower

The hall reopened in 2006 following a £30m restoration and has been turned into luxury houses and flats by developers.

The Grade II listed 18th century building, was used as a rehabilitation centre for injured mineworkers before closing in 1988.

It was placed on the "At Risk" register after falling into disrepair and attracting arsonists and vandals.

A luxury two bedroom apartment inside the hall's clock tower – which was originally priced at £350,000 - is now available at £295,000, according to property website rightmove.

The spiral stairs leading to the tower

It features an open plan living room, dining and kitchen area - and of course the tower itself.

A spiral staircase leads to a galleried landing into the clock tower section, which has an arched feature wall and space for a study.

More stairs then lead into bedrooms one and two.

And there are plenty of luxury features - the master en-suite has a fitted TV, jacuzzi bath and body jet shower and the master bedroom has a dressing room.

The study area inside the clock tower

The property is set within well maintained grounds and a communal gardens, and comes with an underground allocated parking space.

The dressing room in the master bedroom

The open plan kitchen and dining area

Living area

The colourful kitchen

The bathroom comes complete with a sunken jacuzzi bath