PICTURES: Fancy living in a historic clock tower? Here's your chance...

You could get your hands on a slice of Mansfield's history - for just under £300,000.
The clock tower at Berry Hill Hall, on Berry Hill Lane, one of the towns oldest buildings, is up for sale.
The hall reopened in 2006 following a £30m restoration and has been turned into luxury houses and flats by developers.
The Grade II listed 18th century building, was used as a rehabilitation centre for injured mineworkers before closing in 1988.
It was placed on the "At Risk" register after falling into disrepair and attracting arsonists and vandals.
A luxury two bedroom apartment inside the hall's clock tower – which was originally priced at £350,000 - is now available at £295,000, according to property website rightmove.
It features an open plan living room, dining and kitchen area - and of course the tower itself.
A spiral staircase leads to a galleried landing into the clock tower section, which has an arched feature wall and space for a study.
More stairs then lead into bedrooms one and two.
And there are plenty of luxury features - the master en-suite has a fitted TV, jacuzzi bath and body jet shower and the master bedroom has a dressing room.
The property is set within well maintained grounds and a communal gardens, and comes with an underground allocated parking space.
