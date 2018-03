Emergency services attended a crash in Church Warsop this afternoon.

The collision happened at about 12.30pm on Laurel Avenue and it involved two vehicles.

Picture from Shirebrook Fire Station on Twitter.

Shirebrook Fire Station said two people were cut free from the vehicles involved.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said there were no serious injuries.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

