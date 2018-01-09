PICTURES: Car 'explodes' in Nottinghamshire

Dramatic pictures show the moment a car on a Notitnghamshire street burst into flames.

Neighbour Victoria Cristofis said he phoned emergency services after hearing an "explosion like a firework" on Wessex Close, Worksop on January 8.

Firefighters battle the blaze which engulfed two cars

She then saw flames outside engulfing a car and said a neighbour was trying to put out the blaze using a hose pipe.

However, the car next to it was also set alight.

Victoria said: "Two fire engines were called, it was so scary. The fire brigade did an amazing job and was there quickly. Well done to them for keeping me calm and to their fast response. Everyone was fine."

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire Service said: "The call came at 8.25pm reporting that two cars were on fire.

"Crews from Edwinstowe and Worksop attended the incident and used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to put out both fires.

"Both cars were severely damaged by the fire.

"Firefighters had left the scene by 8.48pm."