PICTURES: Busy Mansfield road re-opens after car hits pedestrian

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a road collision involving a car and a male pedestrian on the A38 Sutton Road at around midday today - Wednesday, January 17.

Nottinghamshire Police said: “The A38 Sutton Road in Mansfield has re-opened after a collision involving a male pedestrian and a car. It happened at about midday. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of 17 January 2018.

A pedestrian has serious injuries after a car crashed on Sutton Road

A pedestrian haas serious injuries after a car crashed on Sutton Road