Pictures and video show firefighters dealing with large grassland fire at Sherwood Pines

These pictures show firefighters dealing with a large grassland fire at Sherwood Pines.

Crews from Mansfield, Blidworth, Warsop and Edwinstowe have been at the scene on Clipstone Road since just after 9.30am.

Photo - Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Additional resources, including the water bowser from Clay Cross, and the welfare unit from Stockhill have also been sent to the scene.

The blaze involves 8,000 square metres of grassland.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

Photo - Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo - Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service