Picture of van released in search for missing Sutton man
Detectives searched for a missing Sutton man have released a picture of his van ‘in the hope someone may have seen it’.
Steven May was last seen on Monday, May 10, and was reported missing to Nottinghamshire Police on Sunday, January 16.
It is thought he may be in the Matlock, Matlock Bath or North East Derbyshire areas.
And Derbyshire Police said ‘he may be camping in his blue Mercedes van’.
A police spokesman said: “We continue to be concerned for the safety of Steven.”
Steven is described as slim, about 5ft 7in and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy, maroon and orange raincoat with blue joggers.
The spokesman said: “Have you seen Steven, or noticed his van recently? Do you know where he might be now?”
Anyone with information about Steven’s whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 905-160122:
Facebook – send Derbyshire Police a private message to fb.com/DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us
Phone – call police on 101.