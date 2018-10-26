Peter Rabbit to join Mansfield Christmas lights switch on

Children's favourite Peter Rabbit will be joining in the festivities at the Big Switch On in Mansfield on November 18.

The mischievous bunny will be making personal appearances at the Four Seasons shopping centre at intervals throughout the afternoon, and will be making an appearance at the live stage show in the Market Place.

The event, which will run from 10am to 5pm, attracts thousands to the town centre and ends in a Christmas lights countdown and switch-on followed by a dazzling fireworks display.

The live show will star Mansfield's own opera star, Alexandra Stenson, Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield and Nottingham duo Brotherhood, performing a collection of covers and Christmas classics.

In addition, the show will feature appearances from the cast of Mansfield Palace Theatre's panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Santa himself, as well as a spectacular laser show.

There are still places available in the special raised platform set aside for disabled members of the audience. To reserve a place please call 01623 463026. They are limited and allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Cllr Dave Saunders, portfolio holder for regeneration and economic growth, said: "There will be something to please everyone at the Big Switch On and Peter Rabbit is sure to be a big hit with our younger citizens. Mark the date in your diary and come and join in the fun!"

The event marks the start of Christmas in Mansfield which includes, for the first time ever in the town, an ice rink, funded by Mansfield District Council and sponsored by One Call.

There will also be a month-long Christmas Market on Westgate, organised by Mansfield BID with financial support from the council.

The Switch On event is organised and funded by the council with support from Mansfield 103.2 and Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Timetable for day

10am – Santa’s Grotto opens at the Four Seasons

10am onwards - Snow White Christmas trail in town centre

10am – 5pm The I love Mansfield Christmas Market

11am – 3pm – Children’s activities at the Four Seasons

2pm – Christmas Marching Band in Market Place

3pm – 3.25pm Children’s party in Market Place

3.25pm – 5pm Stage show in Market Place

4.55pm (approx) Switch On and fireworks – in Market Place