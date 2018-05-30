Pervert filmed family, including young boy, getting changed in Mansfield leisure centre

A pervert has avoided a custodial sentence after he admitted using a camera to film people who were getting changed at a leisure centre in Mansfield.

Martin Socha, 44, of Dozen Drive, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today having pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism at a previous hearing on April 27.

In September 2017, police received a report that a family with a five-year-old boy, were getting changed in a cubicle in the unisex changing room at Water Meadows when they noticed a device being held above them. The alarm was raised and Socha was detained until police arrived.

Following his arrest, officers found a small spy camera device in his sock which was still switched on, and evidence that he had also been spying on another woman.

Socha was sentenced to a three-month community order and given a three-year sex offender program and a five year Serious Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable, Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Socha completely violated these people's privacy when he filmed them getting changed at their local leisure centre. Although he didn’t get a custodial, his sentenced means that he will be monitored and prevented from doing anything like this again. Voyeurism of any kind is taken incredibly seriously, and we will not tolerate it in Nottinghamshire."