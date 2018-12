A person is in hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Mansfield last night (Friday, December 28).

The crash happened at 11.15pm on St Peters Way between Bath Lane and Ratcliffe Gate, southbound.

Police attended the scene on a crash in Mansfield

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 881 of December 28.

No more details have been released at this time.