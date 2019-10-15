Person dies after being hit by train in Nottinghamshire

A person has died after being hit by a train in Nottinghamshire, police have confirmed.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a train in Cromwell, near Newark, at 10am today.

Trains were cancelled and diverted while emergency services attended the incident.

The person is believed to have been pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

All lines have now reopened between Newark North Gate and Doncaster.

London North Eastern Railway which runs trains on the line said disruptions are still expected to its schedule till 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the LNER said: "Your ticket is valid for travel on any earlier or later LNER train today. If you're able to travel tomorrow, your ticket dated Tuesday, October 15 will also be valid for travel on Wednesday, October 16, on any LNER train."

LNER also urged people to contact Samaritans on 116 123, from any phone for a confidential chat, if you are affected by what has happened.