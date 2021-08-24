Surfaces which customers touch including handrails, push buttons on poles and the tops of seats were tested by an independent laboratory and all came back negative.

Driver onboard touch points including bus doors, steering wheels, window handles were also all negative for Covid. As were multiple bus depot surfaces in staff kitchens and washrooms.

More than 65 swab samples for the tests were collected across a six-month period at Derby, Nottingham, Heanor, Langley Mill and Sutton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Counsell, managing director at trentbarton

Jeff Counsell, managing director at trentbarton, said: “These rigorous tests have shown absolutely no sign of coronavirus on our buses and in the depots.

“They scientifically underline that travelling on trentbarton buses is safe and are clear evidence that the wide-ranging measures we’ve had in place throughout the pandemic have kept our buses Covid-secure.

“It means our customers and their drivers can continue to travel with great confidence thanks to our enhanced and robust multi-step cleaning regime, which has additional in-service cleans throughout each day.

“By keeping windows open and customers using the hand sanitiser provided, as well as paying by mango or contactless cards and devices, travelling by bus is reassuringly safe.”