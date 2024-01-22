Youth radio station bringing Nottinghamshire’s biggest science festival to Ashfield

As part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity, Takeover Radio 106.9 will be making the festival open to everyone anywhere in Ashfield with a special Science Hour show

The annual festival is all about showcasing a world of science and curiosity that’s all around us every day and inviting the people of Nottinghamshire to celebrate curiosity and fun.

The first week of the festival is while schools are still in session, so there is a range of activities with scientists and researchers going into schools, and pupils getting out visiting science sites.

The second week of the festival is during the half term holidays, when the activities move out into community settings like libraries, museums and shopping centres - the nottsfosac website has all the details of events in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Science Hour 12-16 February at 6pm

This year for the first time ever, Takeover Radio 106.9 will be hosting a Science Hour show every weekday evening during the second week of the festival (12 - 16 February) with most of the shows created and presented by and for the young people of Ashfield.

The Science Hour shows will be broadcast at 6pm each evening on 106.9FM and also online through the station’s Facebook page.