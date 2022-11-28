Figures in this year’s Youth Justice Strategy 2022/23 review show the county continues to perform better than the national average, with the number of first-time offenders remaining stable at 149 first-time offenders per 100,000 young people aged 10-17.

The national figure is 208 per 100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rates of children and young people re-offending have also fallen and remain below national statistics, and the number of young people spending time in custody has reduced.

Figures have shown youth crime rates remain below the national average in Nottinghamshire.

In 2021/22, the number of re-offences per re-offender rate had increased to 4.5, above the national average of 3.95.

The council attributed this to a small group of young people with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the youth justice work is to focus on reducing the number of young people offending, reducing the frequency and rate of re-offending, and keeping young people experiencing custody to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s youth justice service works closely with the police, courts, education, social care, health and other agencies as well as with victims of crime to reduce youth offending across Nottinghamshire, and to achieve the best outcomes for children and young people affected.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “It is encouraging that Nottinghamshire continues to perform better than the national average in each of the three priority areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to remember that these are not numbers, these are people, and we are making a real difference to their lives.

“Many of these young people have experienced significant neglect, trauma or exploitation and often have multiple and complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad