You're never too old to pursue your dreams!

Residents have embarked on a creative journey to become stars of their own "Back in the Day" book.
The aim of project "Back in the Day" was to celebrate the life stories from growing up of residents living in care homes in Nottinghamshire whilst adding a touch of creativity to their lives.
The covers and images were complimented by artist Rachel Scanlon.
Each page has personalised headlines unique to each resident capturing elements of their personalities, life histories and stories and words of wisdom.
These stories were then shared and incorporated into a book which is the showpiece of free family workshops for Children across Nottinghamshire via their local libraries.
There is a wonderful display in Sutton Library which all the residents who took part in the project have been to visit.
The residents have been so proud to take part in such a wonderful project and to see their very own stories and art work in print form has given them a real sense of purpose.
The outcome is incredible and we hope many people will read the book and enjoy the memories contained within.
Ashmere Nottinghamshire have a book on display within each of their care homes on Priestsic Road.