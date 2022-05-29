Your support is needed to help protect Mansfield beauty spot after spate of vandalism

Nottinghamshire Police, along with Newark and Sherwood District Council, have released advice and information on how people can report incidents.

The letter, which has been published on Sherwood Police: Ollerton, Clipstone and villages Facebook page, says: “In the past few months incidents of fire-setting, vandalism and anti-social behaviour have occured on the park.

"As you are enjoying the park you may come across incidents of anti-social behaviour or incidents that require an immediate response. Please follow this guidance on who to contact in relation to an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a spate of vandalism at Vicar Water Country Park over the last few months

"In order for us to effectively protect the park and provide the best possible visitor experience, we rely upon your support.

“Making the right calls assists the police, fire service and council to tackle problems, bring those responsible to account and, in some cases, keep people safe.

“Vicar Water is subject to Public Space Protection Order that prohibits park users from using a BBQ, fireworks or smoking (unless in a designated area) etc. A copy of the order is displayed on the park.

"If you see or suspect anyone creating a fire hazard, please dial the police on 101.

"In the event of seeing a fire unattended, please call the fire service immediately on 999 with the location so they can take action.

"Embers can smoulder and ignite many hours after the fire has been allowed to die down. Please do not try and control the fire yourself.

"If you witness anti-social behaviour taking place on the park please report it to the police on 101.

"If you come across any damage or evidence that anti-social behaviour has taken place, please report it to the park ranger on 07971 486301, during normal working hours, or the council’s environmental services team on 01636 650000.

"If a dog bites or attacks a person please report it to the police on 101.