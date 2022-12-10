The Portland Street club was named local authority/leisure trust gym of the year at the National Fitness Awards.
Tom Desborough, Your Space Mansfield facility manager, said: “We have designed a unique and varied offer at Your Space Mansfield and continued to invest and develop into a club which is inclusive, diverse and makes a real difference to our customers’ lives.
Dominc Musgrave, awards director, said: “This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist, never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.
“Our awards’ night was a great celebration of the fitness industry as a whole and it was great to see so many gyms represented at the event.