The Portland Street club was named local authority/leisure trust gym of the year at the National Fitness Awards.

Tom Desborough, Your Space Mansfield facility manager, said: “We have designed a unique and varied offer at Your Space Mansfield and continued to invest and develop into a club which is inclusive, diverse and makes a real difference to our customers’ lives.

“We are proud of the experience we offer and thrilled to have won.”

The Your Space team celebrate their award.

BPL, which operates Your Space Mansfield, as well as facilities in Barnsley, Bassetlaw and Pontefract, also won the best membership campaign award for its What’s Your Space? marketing campaign.

Dominc Musgrave, awards director, said: “This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist, never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.

“Our awards’ night was a great celebration of the fitness industry as a whole and it was great to see so many gyms represented at the event.

“It was a wonderful evening and it was lovely to share in the celebrations of the winners.”