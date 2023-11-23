We're a nation of animal lovers with plenty of time for our furry friends – so it really is no surprise that Chad readers across the Mansfield area have rescued a pet (or two) over the years.
Many readers have rescued their pets from cases of neglect, abuse, or abandonment.
With Christmas fast approaching and the rising cost of living, rescue charities have seen an influx of pets needing to be rehomed.
The RSPCA – the lead animal charity – has issued a call for animal lovers to consider adopting a pet as many rescue centres are full to bursting.
There are also many independent rescue charities in the area, giving dogs and cats a second chance.
We asked Chad readers to share photos and stories of their rescued pets, to spread the word of the type of impact a rescued pet can have.
Here are 55 photos sent in by Thursday, November 23, of rescue pets in the area – rehomed by our readers.
1. Forever home for Bluebelle and Elvis
Cathy shared a photo of her three-legged dogs Bluebelle (adopted after owner died) and Elvis from Romania (Elvis paw got caught in a trap). Both dogs were taken in by Cathy and given a new home. Photo: Cathy Chrystal
2. Sibling love
Cathy shared another photo of her other adopted dog Libby. Wilson (Alsatian) is not adopted but gets on well with his adopted siblings. Libby was rehomed from North Nottinghamshire-based rescue centre Doggy Dens UK Rescue. Photo: Cathy Chrystal
3. Best friends
Heather Miller shared this adorable photo. She said: "Rescued both my babies. They are now really happy, loved and best friends." Photo: Heather Miller
4. Found in Sutton
Stella and her two sisters (adopted separately) were found abandoned in a plastic bag on Sutton Lawn when they were about six-weeks-old. It’s been nearly five years since her family adopted her and they said she is the best girl ever with lots of different breeds in her (found through DNA testing). Photo: Melanie Wilkins