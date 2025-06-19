Your guide to enjoying a weekend in the sun – Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
Here are nine things to do this weekend as summer arrives with temperatures exceeding 30°C.

Whether you're looking to spend time in the community with family or friends, here are nine things to do in the Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw area this weekend.

Just remember to be sensible, stay hydrated, and stay safe in the sun while having fun.

Ice cream is definitely number one on this list. Whether you visit one of the area's top-rated dessert places or grab a scoop or two from your neighbourhood van, ice cream is a must-have. In the area, we have Neil's Super Whippy, which has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews, and Thaymar Ice Cream & Tearoom in Retford, which has a 4.7 rating on Google.

1. Mandatory ice cream weather

The Summer Sizzler is this weekend at Rufford Abbey Country Park! Join us on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, from 10 AM to 4 PM for two fun-filled days packed with food, entertainment, and family activities. Parking charges apply.

2. Rufford Abbey's Summer Sizzler

Mansfield carnival is back this weekend. The fun begins at 12pm with the Carnival Parade on Saturday, June 21, a colourful spectacle of music, dance, and traditional costumes marching through the streets. Experience the vibrancy of Caribbean carnival costumes, rhythmic drummers, and energetic dancers as the parade makes its way through Leeming Street and around town. This is the perfect way to kick off a celebration of culture and sustainability. See more at www.mansfield.gov.uk/carnival.

3. Mansfield carnival

There are some fantastic splash parks in our area. In Bassetlaw, you can visit the splash parks in Retford and Langold, as the one in Worksop is currently closed. Additionally, throughout Nottinghamshire, you can find a splash park at Robin Hood's Wheelgate Park, as well as outdoor water facilities at Bulwell Bogs and an indoor splash park at the Water Meadows Leisure Complex in Mansfield.

4. Splash parks

