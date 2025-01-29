Clipstone Headstocks Museum, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, is operated by the Nottinghamshire Mining Heritage Centre CIC and aims to celebrate the area's rich industrial heritage.
It features displays on various topics, including Raleigh Bicycles, the WWI Army Camp, British Speed Trials, and Robin Hood.
These historic buildings host numerous concerts, shows, and events throughout the year, and also contain an industrial and mining heritage museum.
Guided tours will be available every Friday from March 14 to September 26, 2025.
These tours are run by volunteers, with all funds raised going directly to purchasing materials for the ongoing restoration of the buildings.
For more information about events and costs, please visit: www.clipstoneheadstocks.com.
Stuart Mills, director of Nottinghamshire Heritage Mining Museum, said: “Our museum is just about ready to open – so we look forward to welcoming you.”
He added: “There are lots of interesting stories we’ve got to tell you. Please come and see us.”
Let’s take a closer look inside the historical site…
