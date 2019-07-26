Your Chad is on the move to new offices at the historic old Mansfield brewery site.

Today, your Chad team moved from our former offices at on Sherwood Oaks Business Park, just off Southwell Road West, to CHADburn House – yes, that’s right!

Your Chad moves to historic brewery site

It marks a big step for your Chad, making a move back towards Mansfield town centre after being based in Market Place and on Newgate Lane in the past.

The new location, in the old brewery offices on Weighbridge Road, is just past the new Priors Well micro brewery and café based in the site of theformer Making It! Centre, close to the centre of Mansfield.

Your Chad is still open for business and our contact numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

The new address is: Mansfield Chad, CHADburn House, Weighbridge Road, Mansfield NG18 1AH.