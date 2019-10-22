Your Chad finds budgie in Mansfield

While finding a budgie when you are on your lunch in Australia is not unusual - our editor Jon Ball was surprised to see a budgie on the streets of Mansfield.

It was found near the office on Littleworth, Mansfield, while the editor was on his lunch.

And, the bird is currently being looked after by Concept 360 staff, who run the build your Chad's office is in.

If you have lost a budgie please ring reporter Jess Dallison on 01623 450 301 and let us know what colour it is.

Ringing past 5pm email jessica.dallison@jpimedia.co.uk