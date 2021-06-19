Youngsters march to help create safer roads across region

The children aged between four and eleven were among more than 50,000 across the UK who took part in Brake’s Kids Walk with Shaun the Sheep.

The national project, run by the road safety charity Brake in partnership with insurance company esure, sees Shaun and his flock help youngsters learn key road safety messages and call on their grown-ups to make roads safer so more children can enjoy the health and planet-saving benefits of walking, riding or scooting to school.

Brake has highlighted the true extent of child casualties on the East Midlands’ roads.

Schools and nurseries from the region joined in the nationwide campaign.

The latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures1 for 2019 shows that 1,177 children were killed or injured on East Midlands roads in 2019.

Overall, the number of child road casualties shows a declining trend, dropping by nearly a fifth since 2015 when 1,453 children were killed or injured on roads in the region.

Short, supervised walks took place on June 16 at or around schools and nurseries. Children walked in a crocodile formation and held hands to highlight the importance of being able to walk without fear or threat from traffic.

Brake’s Kids Walk 2021 is sponsored by esure.

Aardman Animations kindly lent their imagery of Shaun the Sheep and friends to support this campaign.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said: “It’s every child’s right to be able to walk in their community without fear of traffic and pollution.

“Throughout the pandemic families have taken to the streets on foot and by bike and we hope these activities will continue as restrictions lift and ordinary road traffic returns. It is vital that children are able to walk safely in the places where they live.

“Although numbers of children killed or injured in the East Midlands shows positive signs of decline, every road death or injury is one too many and causes devastation for families, schools and communities. This year we hope to inspire as many children, schools and families as possible to call for safe and healthy journeys for children through our Brake’s Kids Walk event.”

